Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Sapphire Coast Anglican College Year 10 class of 2022 enjoy school formal at Tathra Beach

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sapphire Coast Anglican College's Year 10 cohort enjoy their end of year formal at Tathra Surf Life Saving Club. Picture by Ben Smyth

Year 10 students of Bega's Sapphire Coast Anglican College enjoyed a spectacular evening at Tathra Beach for their end of year formal on Thursday, November 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.