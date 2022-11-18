Year 10 students of Bega's Sapphire Coast Anglican College enjoyed a spectacular evening at Tathra Beach for their end of year formal on Thursday, November 17.
The Tathra Surf Life Saving Club was decadently decorated in white drapes and fairy lights, while many guests also enjoyed mingling on the deck in the gorgeous spring sunshine.
The Year 10 students all looked lovely in glamorous dresses and sharp suits, chatting and posing for numerous photos as they celebrated the end to their school year.
They, along with parents, families and college staff, enjoyed a casual evening including a grazing table and wood-fired pizzas by Sapphire Coast Eats.
Click or swipe through the below gallery for photos from the night.
