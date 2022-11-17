Silver and bronze NSW Tourism Awards for Sapphire Coast businesses

Two Sapphire Coast businesses are celebrating today after receiving impressive accolades at Thursday night's NSW Tourism Awards held in Sydney.
Jess Taunton from Navigate Expeditions, and Eden Visitor Information Centre manager Clair Mudaliar were at the ceremony to receive the recognition for their standout work, taking home silver and bronze respectively in their categories.
Ms Taunton claimed silver in the New Tourism Business category for her nature-based touring company 'Navigate Expeditions', a new venture that offers a unique experience for the environmentally conscious traveller.
Providing kayaking, e-biking and hiking tours all across the Far South Coast, the award put a cap on the success and impact Navigate Expeditions has had in such a short time, as the business looks to expand its offerings in the future.
"Over the next 12 months Navigate will be focusing on small group multi-day tours where guests can make active contributions to unique conservation projects, participate in biodiversity surveys, wildlife viewing and enjoy some of the most beautiful walks and or kayaking in the region," Ms Taunton said.
After receiving the silver award, Ms Taunton spoke about what it meant to her and the driving force behind Navigate Expeditions.
"I hope that by winning this award it not only puts my business in the spotlight but also highlights the entire Sapphire Coast as an amazing nature-based tourism destination.
"We all want guests to leave our region feeling their stay has had a positive, not detrimental impact on the environment."
In the Visitor Information Services category, the Eden Visitor Information Centre was the only independently run centre listed as a finalist.
Taking out the bronze award, manager Clair Mudaliar said she was elated with the result.
"To not only be named as a finalist but to take home the bronze is amazing!
"To be up against such amazing centres, and for us to make it this far when we are operated by a non-profit and staffed mainly by volunteers is an incredible achievement."
Since moving to its new location at the Eden Welcome Centre in May 2021, the centre has broken all previous records for visitation numbers and retail sales and is setting the bar for sustainable visitor centre operations, while also proving it holds a very important place in today's tourism experience.
