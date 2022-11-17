Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Art in the Garage
November 12-30
Art in the Garage returns to Spiral Gallery in Bega with an explosive colourful exhibition called Bandits with Brushes. It will feature drawings, paintings, sculpture and textiles by 22 artists who have created dynamic works showing their diverse stories. Art in the Garage is a Tulgeen program that employs local practicing artists to work with emerging artists identifying with disabilities.
BioBlitz
November 18 - 20
Friends of Glebe Wetlands will host three days of surveying, activities and workshops in a citizen science event studying the extensive biodiversity at the Glebe Wetlands including fauna and flora. Surveys will be led by qualified and experienced scientists and naturalists. Free to attend, register via friendsofglebewetlands.org.
SCAC Country Fair
November 19
Enjoy a range of performances by students at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College during this year's Country Fair on Saturday. The day will also include artwork and schoolwork displays, kite making, face painting, pony rides, an animal nursery and a family photo booth to name a few. 10am until 1pm.
Hash House Harriers
November 19
Hash House Harriers meet on the third Saturday each month for a mixed run/walk. This Saturday meet in the car park area at the southern end of Cocora Beach, via Ida Rodd Drive, Eden, 2pm start. This is a mixed running/walking club and all are welcome to be part of this worldwide hash club. Call Pete on 0408 289 562 for more info.
Race day
November 19
Adaminaby Cup is this Saturday at Sapphire Coast Turf Club. Six race meet. Gates open 12pm. Free entry.
Santa Paws
November 20
Santa is making a special visit to Merimbula to meet all your furry family members. Head along to have your pets' photo taken with Santa. All proceeds go the Animal Welfare League NSW Far South Coast Branch for desexing and rehoming within the shire. November 20 - Coastal Grooming Merimbula 9am until 1pm. $25 includes Christmas card, photo sheet and emailed pictures.
MELT on stage
November 20
Corinne Gibbons will relaunch her third album MELT on Sunday, with a special performance at Four Winds in Barraga Bay. Promising a soundtrack for the ears and soul, Sunday's performance will be a return to her roots and Ms Gibbons' first performance in the Bega Valley in six years. Corinne Gibbon's performance will run from 3-5pm and will be followed by a live Q and A with both Ms Gibbons and videographer Toni Houston. Tickets via events.humanitix.com/melt
Free fun at Murrah
November 20
The Murrah Hall is holding its fourth 'free food and dance arvo' on Sunday, November 20. Melbourne bands Tommy & Roy, and Sex on Toast will perform at the family-friendly inclusive event, together with local act Goldie. Gates open for the free event at 1.30pm. Bookings essential at South Coast Tickets.
Tutus 4 Tumours
November 20
Join Kimberley Brown in her Walk 4 Brain Cancer on Sunday, raising awareness and funds for Cure Brain Cancer Research. Walk starts from Spencer Park Merimbula at 9am and goes for 2km to finish at Ford Oval. Attendees are encouraged to wear a tutu, or bright yellow clothing on the walk. Registrations or donations prior to the event can be made online at: my.walk4braincancer.com.au.
Australian String Quartet
November 25
One of the nation's renowned string quartets will perform a diverse and dynamic range of repertoire that conveys the potency of chamber music of today when in their hands. Its distinct sound is enhanced by a matched set of 18th century Italian instruments, handcrafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini between c.1743 and 1784, which are on loan for their exclusive use. A light meal of Thali plates created by J-Bird catering will be available on the lawns of the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion from 5:30pm. The quartet's performance will run from 6.30-8.30pm. More information and tickets here.
Taste of Seafood Festival
November 26
The NSW Taste of Seafood Festival will come to Bermagui's Fishermen's Complex in November. The main event on Saturday, November 26, promises a fresh fish market, cooking demonstrations, competitions and games, and fabulous fish dishes. The series of free events was funded by the NSW government's Eat More NSW Seafood grants program.
Rainbow Wave
December 3
The Bega Valley's only youth-led LGBTQ+ inclusive event returns for 2022 at Oaklands Event Centre, Pambula. The award-winning Rainbow Wave Festival celebrates inclusivity and the Far South Coast's queer community. Tickets are selling fast, grab yours here.
Carols on the Mountain
December 9
Carols on the Mountain returns to Magic Mountain, Merimbula, this December 9, starting at 6pm. The popular "carols by candlelight" event is hosted by the Lions Club of Pambula-Merimbula and filled with musical entertainment. Santa will be arriving between 7-7.30pm for photos and to hand out goodies to the children.
Christmas on Imlay
December 9
It's that time of year for Christmas shopping and Eden's late night shopping event on Friday December 9 will bring stalls filled with goodies and street entertainment. There will be a road closure in place at Imlay Street from the Flag Pole Roundabout up to the Great Southern Inn. The event is brought about by the Eden Chamber of Commerce invites and starts at 5pm finishing at 8pm. There will be a visit from Santa at 5:30pm, there'll be woodchoppers, there'll also be dance performances from the from Sapphire Coast Dance group. For further enquiries please contact Maree on 0428 580 921.
