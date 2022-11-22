Columbine Park Community Gardens need more hands on deck

You can almost see the plants shooting up in front of your eyes at the Columbine Park Community Gardens in Bega, and volunteers are calling out for more helpers as the days start getting warmer.
The gardens have come a long way since their inception in 2019 - thanks to the hard work of a handful of passionate locals.
While in great shape, the current volunteers were spread thin and desperately in need of some more hands to ensure the gardens stay a central part of the local community.
Each Wednesday morning the small group spends a few hours in the gardens - weeding, watering, mulching and planting - in the hope they become more utilised by the community.
In return, volunteers can take some of the fresh produce home - although it is available for all in the Glebe community.
Mission Australia has been involved in promoting the gardens to the neighbouring Glebe housing estate, and community engagement officer Amber Kershaw was eager to see more of the community get involved.
With customers feeling the pinch at the supermarket, Ms Kershaw said the gardens were a great way to get accessible and quality produce, with many other benefits for volunteers.
"It's to promote healthy food choices and lifestyle choices. Looking after the environment and getting out into the community," Ms Kershaw said.
Volunteers have planted a plethora of produce, with zucchinis, silverbeet, coriander and strawberries ripe for the taking, and tomatoes, asparagus and pumpkins coming on.
One of the driving forces behind the gardens' success has been David Hillman, a local retiree who has worked on the gardens since they were established and wanted to get kids involved.
It's about teaching the kids that you can grow your own food and it's tasty- Garden volunteer David Hillman
"It's about teaching the kids that you can grow your own food and it's tasty. Ultimately if we get enough involved we like to teach them how to cook and prepare some of it," Mr Hillman said.
Mr Hillman has a vision for the gardens, with plans of extending them and potentially growing some traditional bush tucker from this area - an idea Ms Kershaw believed would also benefit the local community.
"We'd love to get the Aboriginal communities involved in that," she said.
"All the volunteers are volunteers elsewhere as well, and are retired and elderly, and they're doing a fantastic job. But they need some more people to participate."
Volunteers meet at the gardens in Columbine Park every Wednesday morning from 8-10am, on the corner of Rawlinson and East Street, Bega.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
