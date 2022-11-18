Homeless units' tenants can stay for now as council votes to prioritise DA

Vulnerable people currently seeking refuge in emergency accommodation units in Bega have had some relief this week.
Three pre-cast units were purchased with community donations by the Social Justice Advocates (SJA) and installed in recent months behind the Bega Uniting Church.
However, in a motion before council at Wednesday's meeting, November 16, questions were raised over the lack of a formal development application and the units being connected to the town sewer system without approval.
Cr Cathy Griff asked her fellow councillors to support her in asking staff to prioritise a DA once it's lodged, and to waive any associated fees in order to assist the volunteer-run charity group in its efforts to support homeless people in the shire.
Her motion gained unanimous approval following discussion over the importance of the SJA's work to the community's most vulnerable.
There was some back-and-forth over whether the emergency accommodation units should be classified as moveable dwellings, or if they were caravans "and therefore a DA is not needed" Cr Griff said.
Council CEO Anthony McMahon said staff were "navigating which way was best" to solve the concerns, but added the site was not zoned for residential use and certain approvals were required for occupation regardless.
It's understood two of the units were currently occupied.
While council has not yet issued a 'cease occupation' to the SJA and its current tenants, a notice of its intention to do so should matters not be resolved had been served on the organisation.
However, council CEO Anthony McMahon said a lot of discussions had already taken place between the SJA and council over the units' installation so it shouldn't come to the point of evicting anyone.
"I suspect that as soon as the papers are lodged there's not much more to be done...and it could be resolved this side of Christmas.
"I would be hopeful this is all wrapped up before that [cease to occupy notice] is required."
