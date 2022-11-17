Bega District News
Bega's Fiona Boyes first woman inducted into Blues Music Victoria Hall of Fame

Fiona Boyes will be the first woman even to be inducted into the Blues Music Victoria Hall of Fame on Wednesday November 23. Picture by Jason Rosewarne

Extraordinarily talented blues guitarist and vocalist Fiona Boyes will this month be inducted into the Blues Music Victoria Hall of Fame after a dynamic 25 year music career that has taken her all over the world.

