LETTERS: No genuine consultation planned over 90% rates rise proposal

The less populated shires have no hope of funding works based on rates alone. Anyone who travels to the more populated shires will have seen the amount of works and improvements to facilities going on as they are flush with dollars from apartments, units and a large population.
Not around here, as council struggles to keep with the growing number and size of potholes on local roads for example.
Drive the highway to Bega this week from Pambula and there are roadworks in places I cannot recall there being any need for roadworks - Princes Highway is federally funded.
Take a look at Narregol and Merimbola Streets in Pambula for example - these are local government funded roads and are literally falling to pieces with no sign of any repairs. Blame the weather and so on, but there are probably no spare funds.
Does the state government expect local rates to pay for these works? That is ludicrous!
To expect to double the rates to pay for these works seems equally ludicrous and a path to open rebellion from ratepayers.
Years of incompetence have led to this situation. As a retiree, a rate rise of 90 per cent would probably see me sell and move out of the shire.
Having read the editorial and the business paper, the proposed (up to) 90 per cent rate increase is based on motherhood statements and not based on detailed information. The most disturbing recommendation from staff is the means of public consultation.
Bega and Pambula are the designated meeting places and on an hourly roster by registration. The rest is markets you may attend.
There is in fact no genuine consultation on what is the greatest increase proposed for this shire, and what is proposed is not in details the average ratepayer can understand
Council is commencing consultation this week based on emotive reasons without making available the necessary financial documentation needed to show that what they want you to agree to is correct. They intend to produce this for IPART after consulting with you, which is not what IPART requires them to do.
At present they have a now obsolete operational plan and resourcing strategy, the revision of which should've been done and adopted to present to you as part of this consultation - given the rates increase over the last 12 months has gone from an originally suggested 25% to 35% and now a possible 90%.
Councillors were advised on Wednesday they were on track to achieve a $10.6m deficit in the general fund and an overall deficit of $6.8m as at 30/6/23 which indicates insolvency prior to any increase.
Council in October were advised they had chosen as a spending priority, to preference grant funded projects as opposed to normal maintenance where they have "saved" $10m by not performing those works.
Council's last operation plan showed wages exceeding general rate income by $2m without turning the lights on and total staffing at nearly double 10 years ago.
IPART will require answers that are not as yet forthcoming as part of the proposed "consultation " now underway and you need to ask for that information before supporting any general rate increase
What happened to a business's number one priority being customer service?
Coles Bega has massively expanded their self service area. There are now only two checkouts with operators and it took me at least 30 minutes to get through one.
If Woolies doesn't follow suit, I for one will be getting my "Woolies Worth" after shopping at Coles my whole life.
Can only be one reason. Less staff, less wages.
It was disturbing to read that in addition to removing habitat, increasing fire risk, and threatening water quality, three million tonnes of emissions come from the logging of Victoria's native forests each year (3/11).
Furthermore, taxpayers are paying VicForests to emit. According to the 2021 annual report, the Victorian government subsidised the operations of VicForests by $21million. Despite this, the company still managed to lose $4.7million.
By stopping the logging, Victoria can not only save money and emissions but it can also save the remaining habitat of many of its nearly 2000 endangered species.
The Victorian government must bring forward the $200million in the Victorian Forestry Plan to support workers, businesses and communities through the transition. It's as obvious as the nose on a greater glider's face.
I think it is a great pity that discussion regarding human induced climate change is now strongly influenced by political comment.
Of course there are notable exceptions , but on many occasions when I hear politicians talking about human induced climate change, it is evident that scientific knowledge on the subject is in short supply.
