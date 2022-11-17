Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Bega District News Letters to the Editor: Council's rates rise proposal

Updated November 18 2022 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: No genuine consultation planned over 90% rates rise proposal

Struggling to keep up

The less populated shires have no hope of funding works based on rates alone. Anyone who travels to the more populated shires will have seen the amount of works and improvements to facilities going on as they are flush with dollars from apartments, units and a large population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.