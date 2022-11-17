It has been a long time since music and laughter resounded through Umbarra Cultural Centre near Wallaga Lake.
On Wednesday, November 16, it opened its doors for the broader community to learn about and get involved in a community event, From the Ground.
It's a project Big hART has been workshopping with students from Narooma High School and Bermagui Public School, along with lead artists Warren Ngarrae Foster and his son Warren Foster.
Big hART's Sophia Marinos said Big hART was an arts and social change company that had been running across Australia for 30 years.
"We work at the grassroots level of the community to tell their stories and create content such as music, digital art and sound, film and documentary making and theatre.
"Their stories aren't often heard in those formats and we take them out to cinemas and theatres," Ms Marinos said.
The Wallaga Lake community event and its workshops were also intended to reinvigorate Umbarra Cultural Centre.
Warren Foster Jr remembered being part of Umbarra as a child.
"It has been closed since around 2003 or 2004 because it ran out of money.
"We are hoping to get people back here and to get tours running again," he said.
On Wednesday, he was jamming with his father and several other community members of different generations ahead of the students performing.
He has been working with Big hART for a year teaching and being involved in community and school workshops and projects that revolve around writing stories.
Warren Foster Jr said he and two family members had written a song that day about Merriman and Gulaga.
"Merriman was king of this area and cultural leader.
"He passed on stories that we hold and continue to teach and pass on," he said.
Gabriela Green Olea of Big hART said they had been visiting Umbarra every four to six weeks doing workshops "and utilising the space and getting the community reconnected with it".
Parallel youth programs are running in Nowra and in Eden at Jigamy ahead of an immersive community event in May 2023.
"The cultural leaders involved from Wallaga Lake, Nowra and Eden will collaborate to have a connected story so we can have a show and tour together," Ms Olea said.
"They are First Nations' stories of place but it is an inter-cultural project for connection and responsibility to the place," Ms Marinos added.
