Gift of giving: K-Hub and Salvos join forces for those doing it tough

After another tough year, Bega's Salvation Army and K-Hub store have once again teamed up to help those in need and are calling for donations to their Wishing Tree.
The collaboration was a great success last year, providing 240 food hampers and 376 toy hampers to kids and families doing it tough in the Bega Valley.
This year organisers were anticipating more families in need, and assistant store manager Maya Macpherson-Finn said K-Hub had extended the scope of what can be donated to help families beyond Christmas Day.
"This year we're asking for not just Christmas time things, but Christmas and beyond. So sporting, stationery, homewares. Anything that can be useful."
While the Wishing Tree has run with K-Mart for 35 years nationally, the initiative is new in Bega and something Salvation Army Captains Deb and Rod Parsons were incredibly passionate about.
"What we want to do is reach any families in need, or in a vulnerable position," Deb Parsons said.
"Often people are struggling and don't want to reach out."
Rod Parsons said the hampers will be distributed across the entire Bega Valley, providing crucial support to the community.
"It's been a great partnership and we hope it continues on in the future too."
Three-hundred food hampers have already been ordered by The Salvation Army from Foodbank, with the help of crucial funds raised throughout the year.
"The food hampers we supply have enough food to provide a family with Christmas meals and food for a day or two," Rod Parsons said.
Hampers for those with dietary requirements can also be arranged upon request.
K-Hub will also donate toys to the wishing tree, and organisers were calling for donations before December 6, allowing them time to sort, pack and distribute the hampers in time for Christmas.
To bring a gift in it must be unwrapped, new or handmade - no second-hand gifts will be accepted for the donations.
In store the drop off for presents will be near the front entrance, there will be boxes available to put the gifts in.
For those who would like to support but don't know what to get, or don't have the time to look for an item, monetary donations will be available as well.
To make a monetary donation, people can scan the QR codes posted within the store and at the registers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.