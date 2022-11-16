Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega High celebrates year 12 students with successful exhibition of major works

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 16 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega High year 12 student Lela Eder with her major work titled Odyssey, exploring people's individual journeys and outcomes. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Bega High put on a successful public exhibition of year 12 student major works on Tuesday, November 16, with a large number of community members coming out to support the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.