Bega High celebrates year 12 students with successful exhibition of major works

Bega High put on a successful public exhibition of year 12 student major works on Tuesday, November 16, with a large number of community members coming out to support the event.
There were a wide range of major works on display, including timber projects showcasing coffee tables, surfboards, musical instruments. Textile projects showcasing dresses, quilts, and costumes. And art projects including pieces utilising acrylic, digital, charcoal, and sketch.
School principal Scott Defina said he loved seeing how supportive the public had been in coming along to check out all the hard work students had put into their major works.
"It's also nice seeing kids from other schools come and support their fellow students, and allowing them to see what students are doing here at Bega High," he said.
Mr Defina said the projects showed more than just the 12 months students had to work on their pieces, but also the time they had spent learning their craft and the countless additional hours of out of school time.
"To get to this type of skill level speaks volumes, I'm really proud of all the students and their teachers."
Mr Defina said teachers of senior subjects have always gone "above and beyond", working after school, weekends, and emailing students back during their own personal time.
He said teachers of the 2022 cohort had been particularly driven by the motivation and determination of its students.
"They're a really dedicated bunch of students and when you have that you're obligated to help them achieve their best - that's why you became a teacher," he said.
"If kids are saying they want to be in the timber workshop or textiles lab completing a major work, you just have to open up the room, that's why we do the job."
The evening was the first of its kind hosted by the school and was catered by the year 11 hospitality students who prepared drinks and aperitives for the school's guests.
"We thought now because COVID is over and we're allowed to have people in the school - we'd just like to showcase what our kids do," Mr Defina said.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
