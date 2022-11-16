Bega District News
Military service runs in the blood of Rat of Tobruk's son, Bega's Kevin Long

By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
Bega Resident Kevin Long worked in the army's printing press during the Vietnam War. His father was a British soldier in World War II who ended up getting injured during combat and taken as a prisoner of war in Germany. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Although he never fought during Vietnam, Kevin Long was called up for duty in the army's printing press in Melbourne after gaining his apprenticeship as a printer on the Bega District News in the late 1960s.

