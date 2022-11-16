Remembering with respect and reverence: Bega Remembrance Day 2022

Remembrance Day was marked in Bega by a small respectful crowd at the Bega Soldiers Memorial Gates on Friday, November 11.
Emcee David Porter gave the prologue, and hymn The Recessional was sung by reverend Steve Clarke from St John's Anglican Church, Bega.
November 11, 1918 marked the signing of the Armistice document between commander of Allied Forces, French General Ferdinand Foch, and German politician Mattahias Erzberger.
The signing of this important document marked the cessation of hostilities in World War I.
Although Remembrance Day honours the day gunfire finally ceased along the Western Front, it also fosters remembrance for all service personnel who fought in conflicts that helped build peace and stability across the globe.
For Bega residents like Kevin Long and Barry Dwyer, the day was a chance to remember their fathers who had been prisoners of war during various battles in history.
For others like Marion Brunning, whose late husband served in the Vietnam War, it was a time to remember and reflect on those who fought and were no longer with us.
