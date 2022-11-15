Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Roosters captain Cameron Vazzoler amazed by community response as recovery begins

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated November 16 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Roosters first grade captain-coach Cameron Vazzoler celebrates with team-mates and fans following the 2022 grand final victory. Picture by Ben Smyth

It's been just over three weeks since Cameron Vazzoler's life was flipped on its head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.