Glebe Wetlands 'BioBlitz' set to kickoff this Friday

A unique opportunity to observe and record the flora and fauna found in our wetlands will start on Friday, with the Glebe Wetlands BioBlitz kicking off three days of important natural surveying.
The free event is open to all, with citizen scientists and naturalists leading the way in surveying birds, frogs, moths and even aquatic plants at Glebe Park and Lagoon in Bega from November 17-19.
Organisers from the Friends of Glebe Wetlands group have made sure the three day event will be jam-packed with activities, workshops and, most importantly, surveys that will collect crucial data to be stored in a database of living things in the Glebe Wetlands.
This will assist with the ongoing conservation and management of the Glebe Wetlands - an area abundant in biodiversity.
Perhaps the most exciting animals anticipated at the event will be the native grey-headed flying-fox, some of the largest bats in the world that are currently roosting in the wetlands.
The event has been scheduled to coincide with the flying fox's monthly count, taking place on Friday night at 7.30pm.
The full schedule for the three day BioBlitz can be found on the Friends of Glebe Wetlands website, click here.
All activities are free, with registration tickets available online via Humanitix
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.