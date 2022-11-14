Our hands are among the most complex and intricate parts of our body.
So it's no wonder specialising in treating them takes a significant commitment.
Bega Valley physiotherapists Ben Munro and Naomi White were recently recognised for their efforts in the area of hand and upper limb therapy.
The special recognition formed part of the Australian Hand Therapy Association's national conference held in Sydney recently.
Mr Munro was officially welcomed as an accredited hand therapist, a rigorous program that required more than 300 hours of advanced upper limb training and 3600 hours of clinical practice.
"It has been a lot of work, combined with a full client list and raising a young family," Mr Munro said.
"It was a program we initiated over five years ago and has involved trips to Darwin and Sydney to access the learning necessary for accreditation."
Mr Munro was quick to note the importance of fellow local physiotherapist Ms White in his accreditation.
"If it wasn't for people like Naomi, this specialisation may not be at the level it is and personally would have been difficult to reach my accreditation without her amazing mentorship."
Ms White was also recognised at the conference for her impressive efforts in helping found this specialisation and association 40 years ago.
"It's a pleasure to see Ben's hard work recognised at the national level and am proud to see these services continue to be offered locally", she said.
"It isn't a common specialisation, we have patients travelling from quite a few hours away to be reviewed.
"We work closely with surgeons, helping to diagnose and treat the complex anatomy of the upper limb and hand."
It was only when pressed that Ms White humbly commented that "being personally recognised as a founding member and seeing the association prosper is also a great sense of pride".
Mr Munro is available in both the Merimbula and Bega clinics of Sapphire Coast Physiotherapy.
Sapphire Coast Physiotherapy offered its congratulations to both Mr Munro and Ms White on these awards, saying it was "a privilege" to have their services in the area.
