Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

New Narooma Mountain Bike Hub is drawing international attention

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founders of the Narooma Mountain Bike Club, Georgie Staley and David O'Brien, started riding mountain bikes in the US 10 years ago Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma's new mountain bike hub is on track for completion in April 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.