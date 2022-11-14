South Coast Gig Guide, November 15-21

Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Music on the Square with Campbell High School Senior Bands (ACT) on the deck outside the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre, weather permitting. 1pm-1.45pm Grab a sandwich and coffee from a local eatery and join them!
Down South Jazz Club presents Jan Preston - Queen of Boogie at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Jan Preston (keyboard) Mike Pullman (drums) Julian Gonzalez (double bass) 7.30pm-10pm. $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. For bookings and enquiries phone 0479 065 590
Andy & the Mango Men at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Hearts and Minds: three short one act plays and two improvised pieces by SOAPI; their first show since losing homes and theatre equipment in the Black Summer Bushfires. Cobargo School of Arts Hall, 20 Cobargo Bermagui Road, Cobargo.. 7pm-10pm. Cabaret style seating. BYOG and nibbles. Tickets $10 via Trybooking.com
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
The Faulty Towers Dining Experience at Club Narooma, Narooma. 7pm-10pm. Tickets via their website.
Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Michael Menager at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
ChangoTree at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Candelo Kids' Night Out in Candelo. Open mic for school aged performers in Candelo Par, circus workshops and magic with the Great Zamboni 3pm-6pm. Community dinner and dance in the Candelo Town Hall. 6pm-9pm. Bring a plate to share for dinner.
Brad Williams at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Sam Stevenson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Mojo at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
The Scaramouche with Kara Coen at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm $25 at the door or $20 presales. Call 6493 3156
Southern Valley Folk Club presents Palace of Kye with Support act Alice Wiebe at Nethercote Hall, Nethercote. 7pm-10pm. Call Ray for bookings 0447 455 695
Greg Kew at Tathra Bowlo, Tathra. 7pm-10pm
Salt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Mojo at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
One Louder at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Hearts and Minds: three short one act plays and two improvised pieces by SOAPI; their first show since losing homes and theatre equipment in the Black Summer Bushfires. Cobargo School of Arts Hall, 20 Cobargo Bermagui Road, Cobargo. 12pm-3pm. Cabaret style seating. Sunday lunch provided by CAM. BYOG. Tickets $27 via Trybooking.com
Ride The Wind at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Roddy Reason at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
The Sugarants at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Sex on Toast, Tommy & Roy and Goldie at Murrah Hall, Murrah for a free food and dance arvo!Community Recovery Event. 1pm-5pm. Limited numbers. Bookings essential via murrahhall.net.au
Mick on Wheels Trio at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Melt - a musical and multimedia feast for the senses with Corinne Gibbons, Stu Hunter and Toni Houston at The Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 4pm-6pm. Tickets $50+BF via Trybooking.com
Jan Preston at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Stitch at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Klaus Tietz at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Al Watts Blues Band at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
