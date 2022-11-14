Get your tutus out and join Kimberley on her walk for brain cancer

Members of the community are invited to make an impact and raise awareness towards brain cancer by getting in tutus and joining 31 year-old Kimberley Brown on her Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Merimbula.
Ms Brown was diagnosed with an incurable disease called Anaplastic Pleomorphic Xanthoastrocytoma two years ago, and given two to give years to live.
The diagnosis however didn't dampen Ms Brown's positive and bubbly attitude towards life and instead inspired her to help others.
Ms Brown decided she would do all she could to help raise awareness and funds to support Brain cancer research and this led her to organising a walk that would help raise funds for it.
It was from this motivation that the idea for a 2km walk in tutus "to help find a cure" was born.
On Sunday November 20 all members of the community will be invited to join in the 2km walk in Merimbula.
Prior to the walk beginning at Spencer Park at 9am, people can also meet at 4-6 Main street Merimbula for registrations at 8:30am. The walk will finish at Ford Oval.
The theme is 'tutus 4 tumours' wherein people are invited to bring out their tutus or yellow attires to match Ms Brown's favourite flower - the sunflower.
All funds raised will go towards the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation a leading Australian cancer organisation whose mission is to help improve brain cancer survival and vision to ultimately find a cure.
So far $1267 have been raised for the cause, with Ms Brown hoping to reach a goal of $5000.
Registrations or donations prior to the event can be made online at: my.walk4braincancer.com.au.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
