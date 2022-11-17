Merimbula locals celebrate multiple wins at Pan Pacific Masters Games

Members of three different dragon boating clubs joined forces with the Merimbula Water Dragons to form one fierce Far South Coast team.
The Southern Warriors celebrated multiple victories at the Pan Pacific Masters Games with their women's group aged 55 and over - winning gold in the 500m race and silver in the 200m race.
The team had around 40 members competing in the dragon boating races at Varsity Lakes on the Gold Coast for the three race days on November 10 to 12.
The Far South Coast team was made up of members from four different dragon boating groups that banded together for the big event. These included Merimbula's Water Dragons, Moruya's Nature Coast, South Australia's Powerblades and Illawarra's Dragon Boat Club.
Merimbula Water Dragon member, Denise Dion said she and the rest of her team were "absolutely delighted" by the fantastic results.
"When you have a winning race like that, you feel the whole team working together, as one machine and the results really showed that," she said.
Ms Dion said the adrenaline they all felt on the day had helped them get in the zone, along with the beating rhythm of their drummer, and encouragements from their sweep.
"Everyone is very focused and when you hear that gun go off you get filled with adrenaline and it's enormously exciting," she said.
Ms Dion said their sweep Jill McCallum the president of the Merimbula Water Dragons also had an unexpected swim on one of their competing days.
She was knocked off the boat by a competing boat prior to one of the competitions, with the boat accidentally reversing into it as the team headed out.
"The reversing boat knocked Jill off the back and left a bit of a gouge in the middle of her stomach but she just hauled herself out of the water and back onto the boat - to great applause and cheers from everybody who was watching," she said.
Ms Dion said they'd also been surprised to an announcement by the Rex airhostess on their flight home to Merimbula.
"She congratulated us on our win and the whole cabin cheered and clapped which was lovely," Ms Dion said.
Other local wins at the masters games included a gold, silver and bronze win, celebrated by Merimbula man Grant Woodbridge in the tennis games.
Mr Woodbridge had joined a team filled with friends from South Australia and Victoria. Funnily enough he'd joined the team in the last hour before applications closed.
"We had a big tennis tournament in Merimbula three weeks ago and I ran into these friends from South Australia and Victoria that I sometimes play against and they told me they were short a player," he said.
"So I decided to join and got in at the last minute."
While up there he and his team had won a gold medal in the Men's 50 and over doubles tennis game and a silver medal in the men's 45 and over team event and a bronze medal in the mixed teams event.
Mr Woodbridge said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time up at the Pan Pacific Masters Games which had combined hard and competitive games with great live music and entertainment in the evenings.
"It was a really good time and I hadn't been back to the Pan Pacific games since 2012, so it was just good to be back here and with such good weather too" he said
Mr Woodbridge said he had noticed most people were happy just to be out competing together after the major's two year hiatus, due to COVID.
Another local win at the Pan Pacific Masters Games was celebrated by Amanda Harris who won silver in a softball competition with her friends from a Canberra team dubbed Bad Habits.
Ms Harris said she and the team had been stoked about their silver win.
"The team was really excited, we've been going to the games for a very long time, maybe 16 to 18 years and we've only ever had two bronze medals before, so this was very impressive," she said.
Ms Harris was also part of the Merimbula Dragons team and had come over to compete with them for the first two days of races on November 10 and 11, before returning to the match of softball on November 12 that saw her team win silver.
Ms Harris said the days of pedalling had kept them busy, with the Thursday amounting to 11 hours of being out and about at the races and the Friday being a 10 hour day.
"We also had a big afternoon on Saturday, after the games my softball team got presented with the silver medals and then we all went and celebrated; but after that I went on to celebrate with the Southern Warriors too," she said.
Ms Harris said she'd encourage anyone interested in the event, to get involved in the next Pan Pacific Masters Games.
"It's a great event for people of all levels, you don't have to be athletes or anything and it's a great activity to be involved in, keep the body moving and meet great people," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
