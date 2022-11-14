Lumen Christi Class of 2022 graduates shine at Year 12 formal dinner

Lumen Christi's Year 12 class of 2022 gathered at Club Sapphire on Friday night for their graduation dinner.
The formal event was the perfect way to mark the end of their secondary education.
After 13 years of schooling culminating in their final examinations, staff, parents and carers accompanied the students to celebrate the achievement of this significant milestone.
Students added a touch of glam to the event arriving in dapper suits and stunning dresses.
The night included a delicious three-course meal, with speeches from college captains Kate Van Landeghem and Jacob Shields thanking parents and staff.
Parents Elisabeth Larsen and Don Peterson were then given the opportunity to respond on behalf of the parent community, thanking Lumen Christi Catholic College for the opportunities given to their children.
Principal Shane Giles congratulated the Class of 2022 on completing their Higher School Certificate and encouraged students to stay in touch through the Friends of Lumen Christi Alumni.
College and house captains were recognised for their strong leadership and valuable contributions to life at the college.
A variety of major awards were presented to outstanding students who were chosen from a strong field of students worthy of recognition.
Award winners on the night included:
The college said it was incredibly proud of the graduating class of 2022 and wished them all the best in their future endeavours.
