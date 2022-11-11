'Pausing in common reflection': Merimbula Remembrance Day 2022

A bugler sounded the Last Post over Merimbula Lake as service veterans, their families and community members bowed heads in silence at the town's Remembrance Day service on Friday.
The war memorial on Beach St hosted a relatively small gathering on November 11, one of many communities across Australia marking 104 years since the armistice was signed and World War I was declared over.
Lumen Christi student Sophie-Ella Loftus gave the special student address, sharing the story of her great-grandfather Harry Richardson who was a navigator in the Air Force during WWII.
NSW RSL Merimbula sub-branch president Allan Browning offered The Ode and paid tribute to the 60,000 Australian who died during WWI "and the many more who were injured, both in body and mind"
"Everywhere communities know the pain of losing fondly remembered men...and today we pause together in common reflection," he said.
In the crowd was Korean War veteran Harry Reynolds.
Harry served in the Navy on a river class frigate, HMAS Condamine, which he reckoned was now serving "as Japanese cars or razor blades".
"She was commissioned in 1946 and scrapped in 1956 - she was a great little ship but too slow for the modern age.
"Our cruising speed was 12 knots. On a downhill with a tail wind and full throttle you might get 18 knots but that was a big no-no as it would've just shaken her apart!" he added with a chuckle.
