Remembrance Day 2022 in Tathra: Students share stories of bravery

To commemorate Remembrance Day this year, students from Tathra Public School researched and spoke about Australian heroes who served in World War I, Vietnam and Afghanistan.
The service was well attended by veterans, students and onlookers alike - remembering those who fought for our nation and the many others impacted by Australian conflicts.
Year 5 student Benji Moore opened proceedings with an Acknowledgement of Country, followed by Year 6 student Summer Manning, who told the audience of the heroics of Rachel Pratt - an Australian Army Nurse who served in WWI.
Year 6 student Oxley Smith then shared the story of Alastair Bridges, a skilled pilot for the Royal Australian Air Force who served in the Vietnam War.
The story of Australia's fourth Victoria Cross recipient, Corporal Stuart Baird - an Australian Special Forces solider who tragically died in action in Afghanistan, was then told by Year 6 student Dylan Parker.
John Lehman, a local member of the Bega Valley RSL group in attendance was impressed with the service held in Tathra, specifically the addition of student speeches and Q and As.
"This wasn't done when we were kids," Mr Lehman said.
A minute's silence was observed, as well as the laying of wreaths, The Ode and The Last Post before attendees went for lunch following the service.
