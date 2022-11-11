Bega District News
Remembrance Day 2022 in Tathra: Students share stories of bravery

By Sam Armes
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
To commemorate Remembrance Day this year, students from Tathra Public School researched and spoke about Australian heroes who served in World War I, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

