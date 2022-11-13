Pop star Timomatic and champion athlete Glen Gerreyn impressed by Far South Coast beauty, engaged students

Pop icon Tim Omaji - aka Timomatic - and inspirational guest speaker Glen Gerreyn are quite impressed with the Far South Coast, which they called a "hidden gem".
The entertainer and star athlete were among the host of presenters at last week's Stand Tall event in Pambula, attended by more than 2000 high school students.
Mr Omaji said on their flight from Sydney to Merimbula he and the other presenters had been mesmerised by the picturesque scene opening up beneath them.
"First we saw shrubbery and trees and then bang there was this beautiful town that emerged with ocean all around it," he said.
Mr Omaji added that most of the presenters visiting the area had said they couldn't believe they hadn't discovered the area before.
Mr Omaji said he had also visited Pambula Beach prior to his performance which he really enjoyed.
"We got to go down to Pambula Beach before the show and just sat there for a while, it was just so beautiful," he said.
Mr Omaji added the Far South Coast was one of the kinds of places you visit and make a note to return to.
When looking back on his performance at Pambula, Timomatic said he had thoroughly enjoyed performing for the South Coast students.
"I found them to be a very engaged and energetic crowd," he said smiling.
Mr Omaji said he hoped to have inspired the kids to keep going through the hard times and remind them that dreams take time to achieve.
"I think with social media kids have mostly seen the end product of dreams on their screens, but they don't see the process that goes into it," he said.
Mr Omaji said he had tried to instil the message in his young audience that hard times might still be coming but that they should stand tall and strong and push through them.
Inspirational speaker and former champion athlete Glen Gerreyn said when he flew into Merimbula he "couldn't believe this little piece of paradise existed".
Mr Gerreyn said he loved his visit to the Far South Coast and thought the kids had been "amazing".
"They were so engaged and focused and I saw so many of them taking down notes and I guess I really just hope they walked away feeling more hopeful than when they came in," he said.
Mr Gerreyn's speech encouraged kids to recognise their unique talents and strengths that were locked up within them.
"I think a lot of young people get lost because they see somebody else do something and they want to be able to do that, but it's best to look within because that's where they'll find true happiness," he said.
Mr Gerreyn said it was important to try to reach out to youth with these critical life lessons.
"They're really impressionable at this point in their life and they have to make some choices on where they want to be and where they want to go and now's a good time for events like these to happen," he said.
"Especially with recent years, youth are comparing themselves with billions of people across the world when back in our day we could only compare ourselves to people in our community who all experienced the same sort of things and opportunities."
Mr Gerreyn said too many kids have been comparing themselves to others online which he believed to be an act of violence against themselves and instead he urged them to be proud of who they are and what they can accomplish.
Mr Gerreyn said he was thankful to the community for receiving them and for the warm welcome they received from the kids.
"As you could see from the crowd the kids were pumped up and hopefully inspired and we look forward to continue this journey for the next few years," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
