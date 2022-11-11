Bega District News
Central Tilba Public's bronze medal for state relay championship turns into silver

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 11 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 11:00am
As events transpired, Tilba Public School's 4 x 100 metre relay team should have been on the silver podium, not bronze, at the NSW Primary School Sports Association Primary Athletics Championships Picture by Kate Cerrone

Central Tilba Public School's 4 x 100 metre relay team has had an incredible experience at the NSW Primary School Sports Association Primary Athletics Championships.

