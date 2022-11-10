Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Day VIEW Club
November 11
Merimbula Day VIEW will hold its next monthly meeting and lunch at the Merimbula RSL Club. Be at the club at 11.30am for 12 noon lunch. To book, please ring Sue Donnelly on 0404 857 956 to ensure your place for our "Fun and Games" day.
Four Winds Spring Youth Music Festival
November 11
Djinama Yilaga Choir will perform Dhurga songs arranged by celebrated composer Ella Macens. Other performers include Luminescence Chamber Singers, Inventi Ensemble, Bega Valley Youth Orchestra, Guitarama, local singer/songwriter Robyn Martin and Four Winds Youth Festival Alumnus-pianist Hunter Bailey-Watts. As choir director, Rachel Hore OAM will mentor and coach Djinama Yilaga Choir, Indigenous children and local young musicians for the event which starts at 6pm. There will be family-friend food and games from 4pm. General admission $20, concession $15 and free for those 16 years and under. Join the relaxed environment at Four Winds, Windsong Pavilion Barraga Bay, with outdoor games, family-friendly food and beautiful vocal and instrumental arrangements.
Open Tennis Court Fun Day at Bermagui Country Club
November 12
Bermagui Country Club's Tennis Club will host a free Open Court Fun Day on Saturday the 12 November. 2.00pm - 4.00pm Courts 1 & 2, Bermagui Country Club, Tuross Lane, Bermagui. Join us for an Open Court session! No bookings required and all are welcome.
High Tea & Hats
November 12
To celebrate 100 years of the CWA in NSW, the Bermagui & District CWA presents High Tea & Hats. There will be scrumptious food, raffles, prizes and entertainment. It runs from 2pm to 4pm at the CWA Rooms in Corunna Street, Bermagui. Tickets are $20 and are limited so contact Cath Renwick on 0419 491 104. Proceeds to support the building fund for the Sinclair Units.
Art in the Garage
November 12 - 30
Art in the Garage returns to Spiral Gallery in Bega with an explosive colourful exhibition called Bandits with Brushes. It will feature drawings, paintings, sculpture and textiles by 22 artists who have created dynamic works showing their diverse stories. Art in the Garage is a Tulgeen program that employs local practicing artists to work with emerging artists identifying with disabilities.
Cooma Uniting Church plant and book sale
November 12
Hundreds of plants and books will be on sale at Cooma Uniting Church hall this coming Saturday, 12 November. This is a popular local event that has often seen queues stretching down the street before opening. Morning tea will be available from the lower hall and spring rolls will be sold near the entrance. The Community Gardens, which operate in the church grounds, will have their own plant stall and sell food made by the local multicultural community. Contact Jenny Goldie on 0401 921 453 for further information.
Santa Paws
November 13 and 20
Santa is making special visits to Cobargo and Merimbula to meet all your furry family. Head along to have your pets' photo taken with Santa. All proceeds go the Animal Welfare League NSW Far South Coast Branch for desexing and rehoming within the shire. November 13 - Cobargo School of Arts Hall, 9am to 1pm. November 20 - Coastal Grooming Merimbula 9am until 1pm. $25 includes Christmas card, photo sheet and emailed pictures.
Sapphire Coast Concert Band
November 13
The spring concert is part of a program entitled "Back Together", and is the second of two regional concerts for which the SCCB received support from Bendigo Bank's community funding scheme. The program celebrates the return to the stage by the concert band after a number of difficult years. Under the direction of Dr Sandy Glass, the SCCB will present a program of new and traditional concert band repertoire, as well as some toe-tapping arrangements of familiar tunes. Guest artists Cherie Glanville and the Stillwater Trio will join the band for a couple of numbers and perform a solo set of jazz and pop standards. The concert is at Quaama Hall starting at 2pm. Tickets on the door $15 for adults, $12 concession, free for under 18s. A reception will follow the concert.
Pambula Rotary Market
November 13
Visit this sun-filled market on the broad sports grounds of Pambula every month. A huge variety of stalls include everything from hand-made preserves, pickles, olive oil, local meat and seafood, cakes and sausage sizzles, to jewellery, all kinds of clothing, bric-a-brac, and more. The market is entry be donation and will run from 8am to 1pm.
Eden Men's Shed garage sale
November 12 &13
The Men's Shed will have a stall on both Saturday and Sunday to selling their goodies. The Saturday stall will be part of the nationwide Garage Sale Trail, wherein other sellers can join in. On Sunday the stalls will be propped back up again for the arrival of the cruise ship, Pacific Adventure. For more information contact Lou on 0418 600229
Bega High Major Work Exhibition
November 15
Come and support Bega High's year 12 student cohort in the presentation of their major works for 2022. Year 11 hospitality students will be catering the event, so please call the school before November 8 to register your interest in attending for the purpose of catering. The event will run from 4pm until 6pm.
Board games night
November 18
It's International Games Month... Let's Play! The Eden Library will be hosting an evening of social board game action on November 18. From 5:30pm to 8:30pm you can try out a range of board games from Wingspan, Catan to many other board games new and old. Entry is $5 per person, with instructions and pizza (3 slices per ticket) provided. This event is for ages 12 and over.
Music on the Square
November 17
Merimbula Tourism announces the restart of Music on the Square on Thursday, November 17 at 1pm with a performance by the Campbell High School Senior Bands during their visit to the Sapphire Coast from the ACT. Music on the Square is an informal lunchtime concert series featuring local and visiting performers. Concerts are free of charge and held on the deck outside the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre, weather permitting. Grab a sandwich and coffee from a local eatery and join us.
Murrah Hall's 'free food and dance arvo'
November 20
Two Melbourne bands - Tommy & Roy, and Sex on Toast - will perform at the family-friendly inclusive event. Together with local singer Goldie, they will provide the backdrop to non-stop dance. Gates open for the free event at 1.30pm. Bookings essential at South Coast Tickets.
More than a Fire Plan - Emotional and Practical Preparedness
November 22
Red Cross will be offering a free one-hour workshop on emergency preparedness at the Eden Library on Tuesday November 22. Based on its Emergency REDiPlan, the Community Education Program, More than a Fire Plan - Emotional and Practical Preparedness will assist people to reduce the personal disruption caused by emergencies. The workshop forms part of Red Cross' broader commitment to assist individuals, households and communities to prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies across Australia. The session looks beyond surviving an emergency and aims to increase personal resilience when recovering from an emergency. REDiPlan, an all-hazards program aims to prepare people for emergencies ranging from heatwave, severe storms, health epidemics, bushfires or an unexpected trip to hospital. This talk begins at 2pm and will also include helpful information for seniors and those most vulnerable.
Australian String Quartet
November 25
One of the nation's renowned string quartets will perform a diverse and dynamic range of repertoire that conveys the potency of chamber music of today when in their hands. Its distinct sound is enhanced by a matched set of 18th century Italian instruments, handcrafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini between c.1743 and 1784, which are on loan for their exclusive use. A light meal of Thali plates created by J-Bird catering will be available on the lawns of the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion from 5:30pm. The quartet's performance will run from 6.30-8.30pm. More information and tickets here.
Taste of Seafood Festival
November 26
The NSW Taste of Seafood Festival will come to Bermagui's Fishermen's Complex in November. The main event on Saturday, November 26, promises a fresh fish market, cooking demonstrations, competitions and games, and fabulous fish dishes. The series of free events was funded by the NSW government's Eat More NSW Seafood grants program.
Christmas on Imlay
December 9
It's that time of year for Christmas shopping and Eden's late night shopping event on Friday December 9 will bring stalls filled with goodies and street entertainment. There will be a road closure in place at Imlay Street from the Flag Pole Roundabout up to the Great Southern Inn. The event is brought about by the Eden Chamber of Commerce invites and starts at 5pm finishing at 8pm. There will be a visit from Santa at 5:30pm, there'll be woodchoppers, there'll also be dance performances from the from Sapphire Coast Dance group. For further enquiries please contact Maree on 0428 580 921.
