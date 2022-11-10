Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

The spring concert is part of a program entitled "Back Together", and is the second of two regional concerts for which the SCCB received support from Bendigo Bank's community funding scheme. The program celebrates the return to the stage by the concert band after a number of difficult years. Under the direction of Dr Sandy Glass, the SCCB will present a program of new and traditional concert band repertoire, as well as some toe-tapping arrangements of familiar tunes. Guest artists Cherie Glanville and the Stillwater Trio will join the band for a couple of numbers and perform a solo set of jazz and pop standards. The concert is at Quaama Hall starting at 2pm. Tickets on the door $15 for adults, $12 concession, free for under 18s. A reception will follow the concert.