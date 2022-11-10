Camera drones to inspect Brown Mountain landslip threats

Notorious for its landslips during periods of significant rainfall, Brown Mountain is undergoing inspections next week, from the air.
Transport for NSW will be inspecting the ground condition at Brown Mountain using camera-equipped drones above landslip sites.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the technology was being brought in to assist with inspections where slope failures had occurred during the major natural disaster events in March.
Two sections of the highway remain single lane only following damage during ongoing wet weather earlier this year.
There have previously been calls for an alternative route to be prioritised by state and federal governments.
"Detailed surveys will be carried out at several sites on the Snowy Mountains Highway at Brown Mountain and will help inform future planning work," the spokesperson said.
"The drones mounted with LiDAR cameras will capture high resolution images of the landslip sites, and produce 3D maps of the ground surface condition, while engineers and geotechnical experts will carry out inspections by foot.
"These inspections can only be carried out during the day for successful LiDAR imagery and the safety of workers."
Motorists were advised to expect minor delays on the Snowy Mountains Highway between Brown Mountain Power Station and Pipers Lookout from November 14-19, as traffic measures were put in place to ensure safe access for workers who will be carrying out the landslip investigations.
Sections of the road will be reduced to single lane only with minor delays of up to five minutes between 7am and 5pm, weather permitting.
Motorists were advised to drive to conditions, follow the directions of traffic controllers and signs and allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
