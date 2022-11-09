Grab your blue suede dancing shoes for Crank It Up Batemans Bay.
Crank It Up Batemans Bay is a three day rock-n-roll festival organised by Batemans Bay Rock n Rollers (BBRnR) - a rock-n-roll dance group promoting their love for the disco and the boogie.
Festival directors and founders of BBRnR Leisa and Chris Tague are convinced everyone can engage with rock and roll.
"What's not to love about the 50s and 60s?" Ms Tague said.
"It doesn't matter if you lived in the 50s and 60s or were born in the 2000s, everyone seems to connect to rock and roll.
"It is very danceable."
The festival features bands from across Australia and local talent too. Bands include The Detonators, Cherry Divine, The Hellcat 111, Bad Luck Kitty, Jake and the Cadillacs, Minnie and the Moonrakers, the Suede Cats and The Atomic Hi-Tones.
The Tagues hope the community will be excited to come together, dance, boogie and have a good time after two tough years on the coast.
"What better way to recover from the bushfires and COVID lockdowns than some great bands, dancing and cool cars?" Mr Tague said.
"It's time to bring people back together and showcase our beautiful region."
The Tague's first planned the festival for February 2020, to be held in the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
However, the Club became a bushfire recovery haven, and the timing was no longer appropriate. The event has now been delayed four times because of bushfires and COVID, so November 2022 will be fifth time lucky for the event.
"We feel like we've run it five times already," Ms Tague said.
However, while disappointing, the delays have allowed the event to grow, as Ms Tague recruited more sponsors and was awarded more grant funding.
Now the three day festival will take place on the newly refurbished Batemans Bay foreshore.
"Even Sydney doesn't have a rock-n-roll festival, so this is great for our region," Ms Tague said.
As well as bands and dancing, there are also more than 130 vintage cars going to be on display on the closed-for-traffic Clyde Street.
There will be vintage market stalls, dance workshops, a fashion parade and a best dressed competition.
All entertainment is free except for the two evening ticketed events.
Crank It Up Batemans Bay runs from November 18 to November 20 at the Batemans Bay foreshore and Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
For more information or to book tickets, visit crankitupbatemansbay.com
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
