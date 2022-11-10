Shoppers and Eurobodalla Shire Council alike are disappointed that soft plastic recycling through supermarkets is no longer available.
Eurobodalla Shire Council's divisional manager of waste services Nathan Ladmore said it was disappointing that REDcycle had had to close its doors.
"This is an unfortunate outcome as REDcycle is a great initiative that diverts waste from our local landfills," Mr Ladmore said.
"REDcycle has announced that they are committed to have the program back up and running as soon as possible, however it is unclear on when operations will recommence."
Lyn and Kay, who were holidaying in Bermagui, were also not impressed by this week's news, particularly that the soft plastic collected was being stored in warehouses rather than being recycled.
"It is very disillusioning for people who were trying to do the right thing," Lyn said.
Kay said she was disappointed that the collected plastics weren't being recycled.
"That is what big companies can get away with," Kay said.
Bermagui local Martin had a different take on the situation.
"The supermarkets are in a bit of trouble themselves now because so much of their packaging is made from those soft plastics.
"Plus all the supermarkets' suppliers will have to change their labelling because it is no longer 'return to store'," Martin said.
Mr Ladmore said the best way for people to deal with this challenge and keep soft plastics out of landfill was to avoid them altogether or minimise soft plastic consumption.
"Consider products that have no plastic packaging or those that can be repurposed or recycled.
"Put your shopping directly in the trolley or in reusable bags, and use reusable food wraps or containers for school and work lunches," Mr Ladmore said.
It was another blow for eco-conscious residents in Bermagui after the Return and Earn container recycling facility at the Woolworths car park was removed in late July.
Bermagui resident Louise said it was a big disappointment.
"It is pointless for people to drive to Narooma to recycle because it costs them money," she said.
She said it was particularly hard on pensioners and others on a limited budget at a time when the cost of everything is going up.
It also hit community-minded people who had been collecting bottles to take to the Return and Earn facility to raise funds for charities and groups.
"Robert Johnson has raised heaps of money for the community, over $20,000," she said.
Meanwhile, Cobargo Hotel said a Return and Earn container deposit machine on its site was now operational.
Eligible cans and bottles can be recycled with refunds available via a voucher to be used at Bermagui Woolworths, or to your PayPal account - or as a donation to certain charities and community groups included in the Tomra system.
The machine is located in the car park around to the back of the pub.
