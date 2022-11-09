Grab a bargain, earn some cash on November's Garage Sale Trail

Get ready to choose your own planet-saving adventure when Australia's biggest festival of pre-loved stuff returns to the Bega Valley.
The Garage Sale Trail 2022 will take place over the coming two weekends, November 12-13 and 19-20.
While plenty of households are already registering their sales as part of the event, Bega Valley Shire Council has highlighted its own "ReUse" shops at the various waste transfer stations in the shire.
Council's waste education officer, Rebecca Bruce said the event was a fun way for people to connect, make some money on the side and stop valuable resources going to landfill.
"Keeping stuff in use for as long as we can by buying and selling at a garage sale makes sense for the planet and cents for people selling their old gear," Ms Bruce said.
"It's the circular economy in action and it's something everyone in the Bega Valley can get behind.
"Every sale keeps products in use and away from landfill, making it a win-win for new owners of cool retro stuff, old owners with cash in their pocket and the environment."
Ms Bruce said the great thing about the Garage Sale Trail was there were so many ways to buy and sell.
"As a buyer you can plan a visit to different sales in your area, including ReUse shops at your local tip or any local markets that are on over the two weekends.
"As a seller you can connect with neighbours and run a street sale, you can fundraise for a great cause and you can even run an online garage sale through one of your social media accounts.
"It's easy to get started, just visit the Garage Sale Trail website and register your event for free."
The Garage Sale Trail site offers advice and resources for people registering, from free PayPal QR codes for cashless shopping, to an online stylish thrift workshop from Annabel Crabb.
For more information and to register your garage sale, go to the Garage Sale Trail website.
Opening hours of ReUse shops at the Merimbula, Eden, Bermagui, Candelo and Wallagoot Waste Transfer Stations can be found on Council's website or the Bega Valley Waste App.
