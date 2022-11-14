Bemboka Public School set to celebrate 125th anniversary

Bemboka Public School staff and students will come together to share in their accomplishments and celebrate 125 years of history of their beloved school.
The celebration will be held on Saturday, November 19, at Bemboka Public School, with the festivities to commence from 10am.
It promises to be a jam-packed day of fun and activities, with official business between 11am and 12pm, while celebrations will continue until 2pm.
A magician, face painting, a time capsule and a 125th birthday cake will be among some of the many activities for kids to enjoy on the day, as well as a musical performance and a historical display.
Principal Claire Morgan has assured that guests won't go hungry, with complimentary food supplied by students from the school's own garden and kitchen - part of the school's Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Program.
"Free scones, Devonshire tea and salads will be available for the adults in attendance, while kids can enjoy popcorn and fairy floss," Ms Morgan said.
"We've got Bemboka Lions club doing a barbecue on the on day, we've got a coffee van and a cake stall and we'll be selling cold drinks."
The official proceedings will include a smoke ceremony and Welcome to Country from Uncle John Dixon, as well as a story about Bemboka and it's Aboriginal significance.
Keith Duran, the director of educational leadership in the Eden-Monaro will also speak, as well as Principal Claire Morgan and head of P&C Rosie Allen.
The official 125th anniversary was set for last year, however with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting celebrations a year ago, the event had to be pushed back.
This has meant more time to plan a bigger and better celebration, and Ms Morgan was anticipating a strong turnout.
"We're encouraging as many people as possible to come along - our local and wider community to come down and support our school on the day and share their fondness and memories of the school.
"The day will present an opportunity for past students, parents and staff to all catch up. It's about showcasing the educational achievements of the school."
For sale on the day will be celebration card packs featuring students' artwork, stubby holders, tea-towels with hand-drawn student portraits printed on and the highly sought-after book 'Village in the Valley' - a history and education of life in Bemboka, recently updated for the commemorative day.
"The book is about the history of the schooling in the Bemboka area and our update focuses on the school's progression over the past 25 years."
A documentary has also been put together with the help of a grant the school acquired, and a free download will be available to guests in attendance.
