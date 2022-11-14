Bega District News
Bemboka Public School set to celebrate 125th anniversary

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 2:30pm
Students of Bemboka Public School in 1917. Picture supplied

Bemboka Public School staff and students will come together to share in their accomplishments and celebrate 125 years of history of their beloved school.

