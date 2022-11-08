The Rotary Club of Bega is inviting local artists to exhibit and sell their work in the inaugural Bega Rotary Art Fair.
The fair's aim is to support arts in the Bega Valley by providing artists with an opportunity to sell their work and encouraging the public to view and purchase local artworks.
The event will also be a fundraiser for Bega Rotary to support projects in the community.
Entries are welcomed from emerging and established artists. For the inaugural event, organisers are accepting painting, drawing, original prints and a limited number of ceramic pieces.
The Bega Rotary Art Fair will be held at the Bega Showground in conjunction with the next Bega Rotary Book Fair, on January 20-21, 2023.
Opening night will be held on January 19, 6-8pm, with drinks and nibblies, for an opportunity to view the works and early-bird purchases. Opening night admission is $15.
All exhibiting artists are also encouraged to attend. Participating artists will be supporting Rotary's fundraising efforts by providing a 20 per cent commission to Rotary for each sale and an entry fee of $5 for each piece of work submitted.
If you're an artist living and working in the Bega Valley, consider including some of your work in this inaugural art fair to help make it a success.
Entry forms and conditions are available on the Rotary Club of Bega Facebook page, website, or by emailing Maz Hamilton via marilyn@jus4us.net.
Entry forms need to be returned by December 2 2022.
