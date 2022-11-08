Wanatta Lane roadworks begin, plan for delays

Bega Valley Shire Council advises works began this week on Wanatta Lane, Wolumla, between the Princes Highway and Candelo-Wolumla Road.
Council will be working with local contractors to renew the road surface from 7am to 5pm weekdays from November 7 to December 9. The project may also require works on Saturdays.
Traffic control, signs and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the duration of the works.
From Tuesday, November 8, to Friday, November 11, road users may experience delays of up to 30 minutes between the Central Waste Facility and Greendale Lane.
Council thanked motorists for their patience.
This project was jointly funded by the Australian government's Fixing Local Roads program.
