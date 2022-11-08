Bega District News
Wanatta Lane roadworks begin, plan for delays

Updated November 8 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 3:50pm
Bega Valley Shire Council advises works began this week on Wanatta Lane, Wolumla, between the Princes Highway and Candelo-Wolumla Road.

