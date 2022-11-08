Bega District News
Gold for Australia in the Masters Hockey World Cup in Tokyo

By Sam Armes
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
Bega's Michael Collins (far right) shares a drink with his Australian Masters hockey team mates and opposition after claiming gold in the World Cup final in Tokyo. Picture supplied

Bega's Michael Collins has returned home a world champion following a strong campaign by the Australian over 60s Masters field hockey team at the World Cup last month in Tokyo.

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

