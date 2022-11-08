Back on court: Bermagui Country Club to host open tennis fun day on Saturday

The Bermagui Country Club's Tennis Club will host a free open day this Saturday in an effort to get players back on the court after a tumultuous few years for the club.
Running from 2-4pm, November 12, the event will be open to all with new players encouraged to head along and "get their racquet on".
Club secretary Delma Thompson admitted the last few years had been hard for the club, with reduced playing facilities as a result of the extreme weather the region has faced over the past decade.
"Unfortunately a series of local floods associated with the massive east coast lows in 2010 and 2014 damaged the four old loam courts irreparably, leaving only two newer all weather courts," she said.
"This meant reduced playing facilities, the annual tournament was unable to be conducted, and membership of the tennis club declined over the following years as a result."
Ms Thompson said it was decided last year by the club, with the help of members volunteering their time and labour, that the old courts would be demolished.
A makeover of the two remaining courts followed, getting them re-surfaced and re-fenced, a move Ms Thompson said had rejuvenated the club over the past 15 months.
"There are several social groups that meet to play each week - ladies on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and a mixed group on Wednesday afternoons and Friday mornings. A wide range of skills and abilities are usually on display!" she said.
This Saturday's event aimed to get things back on track for the club and participants can expect a fun and casual atmosphere.
All you'll need to take is some suitable footwear, a water bottle, a towel and sunscreen and a racquet if you have one.
"We are keen to encourage anyone - novice and former players alike - who might like to try tennis out for the first time in an unchallenging environment, or perhaps to re-start a previously interrupted playing career," Ms Thompson said.
"Seriously unserious tennis, with more banter than backhand!"
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
