Back on court: Bermagui Country Club to host open tennis fun day on Saturday

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 2:00pm
Players on court at Bermagui during ReBoot Bermagui in October 2022. Picture supplied

The Bermagui Country Club's Tennis Club will host a free open day this Saturday in an effort to get players back on the court after a tumultuous few years for the club.

