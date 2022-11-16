The Bega District News has welcomed a fresh new face to the Far South Coast ACM reporting team.
Sam Armes has already hit the ground running, meeting plenty of people in our community and sharing their stories.
Sam joins us after moving from the Illawarra where he studied journalism at the University of Wollongong and we're sure the Bega Valley will give him a warm welcome.
READ SOME OF SAM'S WORK:
"Before the move to Bega, I spent the past six years around the Illawarra, working in a range of hospitality jobs while completing my undergraduate degree in journalism.
"Most recently I was the bowls coordinator for Corrimal Bowling Club, while also doing stints in office/admin and bar roles at a couple of other clubs.
"Similarly to Bega, I grew up near a small farming town called Taylors Arm, an hour inland of Macksville on the Mid-North Coast of NSW.
"I fondly remember my childhood - being chased by chooks, cows and pigs, picking fruit for my lunch box on the way to the bus-stop, and constantly getting ticks or leeches plucked off me by my mum.
"I went to the local primary school with a whopping 16 other kids, before completing my HSC at Macksville High School in 2015.
"With bushfires and floods a regular part of life growing up, I soon became aware of the importance of helping out neighbours and those doing it tough in the community.
"I have always had an interest in writing and news gathering, with a strong focus on local journalism and reporting on local matters.
"Throughout my degree I wrote for the student news site as well as filming a weekly gig guide for the Wollongong area.
"When I'm not working you can catch me playing golf, lawn bowls, running, cycling, at the beach, or getting out to see live music. I look forward to getting out into the community to meet some of you."
If you have a story don't hesitate to reach out to Sam on sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
