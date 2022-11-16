Bega District News
Bega District News welcomes new journalist Sam Armes

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 12:00pm
The Bega District News has welcomed a fresh new face to the Far South Coast ACM reporting team.

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

