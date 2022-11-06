Mumbulla School holds fun filled day for families as annual Spring Fair returns for 2022

The Mumbulla School for Rudolf Steiner Education held its annual spring fair on Saturday, November - attracting strong support from the Bega Valley community.
It was a fun filled spring day with sunny conditions reaching tops of 23 degrees.
A significant number of community members tuned up to support the school's major fundraising event for the year.
There were a number of stalls selling handmade clothing, hand crafted paper, Steiner education inspired toys, ceramics, leather goods, books, plants, craft wares, and jewellery.
There were also a number of food items available for sale including tea cakes, popcorn, coffee, fresh lemonade, falafel wraps, and pizza made in the school's outdoor pizza oven. The ice-cream truck on the day also proved a popular favourite.
School pupils provided entertainment in the form of orchestral performances, but there were also plenty of other activities for the kids including face painting, flower crown making, storytelling, and a paper plane competition.
There were also opportunities to visit the school's colourful classrooms and for children to immerse themselves in the school's playground and sandpit.
Mumbulla School for Rudolf Steiner Education is an independent, co-educational, non-denominational school providing education from Kindergarten through to Grade 6.
Call 6492 3476 or go to mumbullaschool.com.au for more information.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
