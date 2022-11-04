Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Celebrate Panboola's 20th birthday with wonderful festivities at the wetlands

Updated November 4 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Join in the celebrations this Sunday as the Pambula Wetlands and Heritage Project turns 20.

On Sunday, November 6, Pambula Wetlands and Heritage Project will be celebrating its 20th birthday and the community is invited to share in the festivities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.