Celebrate Panboola's 20th birthday with wonderful festivities at the wetlands

On Sunday, November 6, Pambula Wetlands and Heritage Project will be celebrating its 20th birthday and the community is invited to share in the festivities.
Between 9am and 1pm a range of activities will be on offer including performances by Fling Theatre, music, face painting and creative workshops and exhibitions. New Moon Spoons and Coastal Clay Creations will have works on display and for sale, and the Wyndham Basket Weavers will be showcasing their talents.
The event will take place at Watson's Waterhole, 48 Bullara St Pambula (behind The Idlewilde Motel).
Panboola project coordinator Michelle Richmond was excited about the day.
"This is truly a celebration to acknowledge the good work that has been invested in maintaining and developing Panboola over the past two decades," she said.
"Panboola now enjoys over 50,000 visitors each year and we are incredibly proud of the role the wetlands play in strengthening our community, and our environment."
Food will be available for purchase with Marine Merimbula Rescue providing a barbecue, the CWA providing sweet treats and Billy and Bloom offering a range of tea and coffee.
A special 'Story Tree' will take place at 10am where local literary lovers including Kate Liston-Mills and Gabbie Stroud will read aloud from their favourite writings, and local artists Hilary Peterson and Mirjam Aigner will be holding a special exhibition of their works.
Local artists will also lead two very special workshops on the day.
Terri Tuckwell, an experienced muralist and set-painter, is providing an opportunity for young people to learn about the process of creating a large scale mural artwork, while Veronica O'Leary will be conducting a workshop using ink and wash techniques
"We look forward to seeing celebrating all of Panboola's achievements with our community, and hope to see you there," Ms Richmond said.
For more information and workshop bookings visit www.panboola.com/anniversary
