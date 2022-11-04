Relentless sports betting ads a blight

There's no question Aussies love our sport.
Footy in winter, summers of cricket, and every weekend of the year packed with whatever sporting code or pastime takes your fancy.
Just this week we've had a horse race that sees an entire state take a day off work - and most of NSW doing the same even if not government-sanctioned.
Add to that our involvement in the Rugby League World Cup, the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup, the upcoming Football World Cup (that's soccer to us Aussie plebs)...and I believe netball got a look-in with national media coverage recently too, though not for on-court results.
However, there's one striking element that continues to be shoved down our throats, whether we love sport or not. Online betting.
There's not an ad break that goes by without some version of a sports gambling app being shouted about, celebrated, and sold as the essential toolkit for all of our smartphones.
They're so prolific even my pre-teen children know most of the brands and are asking me why they are on television so much.
This is a deeply troubling situation - that gambling is celebrated so widely and often that our kids are regularly subjected to the marketing propaganda, which has to be said is quite clever at times.
The really small print about 'gambling responsibly' is not good enough.
In recent days the NSW government tabled, and then withdrew, a bill that was said would allow pubs and clubs to use facial recognition technology to identify and exclude problem gamblers or suspected criminals.
There are concerns large sums of money are being 'laundered' through pokie machines and potentially funding criminal activity or even terrorism. That's not to mention the devastating effects problem gambling has on health and families.
Slapping the pokies has seen $11.4billion lost by Australians in a single year.
Recent estimates suggest that Australians lose approximately $25billion on legal forms of gambling every year, representing the largest per capita losses in the world.
You have to wonder how much is being wagered and lost through online sports gambling when it's as accessible as your mobile phone.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
