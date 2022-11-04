Bega District News
Aerial fire trail inspections for Far South Coast

Updated November 4 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 1:04pm
Crown Lands is conducting helicopter fire trail inspections on the South Coast, taking off from Merimbula Airport Friday morning.

