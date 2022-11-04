Aerial fire trail inspections for Far South Coast

Crown Lands is conducting helicopter fire trail inspections on the South Coast, taking off from Merimbula Airport Friday morning.
Aerial inspections in the area will allow fire trails to be efficiently checked and any areas identified for needed maintenance.
This will ensure fire trails are in good condition leading into summer.
For example, inspections identify if fallen trees need removal, if there was erosion or vegetation growth that has impacted trails, or if there were watercourse crossings that need repair.
Crown Lands bushfire coordinator George Schneider said fire trails were essential for firefighters to get quick and safe access to fight blazes when they break out to stop them spreading.
"Fire combat agencies the Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, National Parks and Wildlife Service, and Forestry Corporation all rely on properly maintained fire trails," he said.
