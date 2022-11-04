Year 12 students have put pencils down on HSC exams for another year, and picked up their best outfits for end-of-year formals.
On Thursday night, November 3, it was Sapphire Coast Anglican College's graduating class who were enjoying dressing up and heading out for the night.
They were joined by their families and college staff at Oaklands Event Centre in Pambula to celebrate the end to their secondary schooling.
Click or swipe through the above gallery to see the gorgeous colourful dresses and stylish suits of the 18 graduates of SCAC's Class of '22.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
