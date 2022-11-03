Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

New 'wombat' school crossing for Bermagui

Updated November 4 2022 - 11:10am, first published 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raised "wombat crossings" - like this one at Bega High - are being rolled out to school zones across the shire. Picture by Ben Smyth

Work will begin next week on an upgraded pedestrian crossing near Bermagui Public School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.