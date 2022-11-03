New 'wombat' school crossing for Bermagui

Work will begin next week on an upgraded pedestrian crossing near Bermagui Public School.
Bega Valley Shire Council advised works will begin on Wallaga Lake Road, between Narira and Lindo Streets, to upgrade the existing school crossing to a raised pedestrian crossing, also known as a "wombat crossing".
Local contractors will carry out the works, which will require a partial road closure from Monday, November 7, to Monday, November 21, weather permitting.
Traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the works and pedestrian footpaths beyond the work sites will remain accessible.
Council thanked residents and motorists for their patience.
This project is jointly funded by the NSW and federal governments, as part of the NSW Road Safety Program, School Zone Infrastructure Sub-Program which aims to improve the safety of school children.
