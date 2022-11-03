Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Triumph Roadster car club's fundraiser keeps the wheels turning at Pearls Place

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of Pearls PLace Kate Smith with Bob Watters of the Triumph Roadster Register Australia car club. Picture by Denise Dion

Pearls Place the popular social cafe in Pambula has received $1400 towards ongoing costs from the TR Register Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.