Pearls Place the popular social cafe in Pambula has received $1400 towards ongoing costs from the TR Register Australia.
The TR (Triumph Roadster) Register Australia is a national club that was founded in 1976 and is dedicated to the preservation and use of the range of Triumph sports cars built from 1953 to 1962.
The club decided to hold its annual get together for 2022 in Merimbula and planned a fundraiser at the gala dinner which it decided would go to Pearls Place. The fundraiser included a general raffle and a raffle of a painting of a Triumph Roadster by Nethercote artist Paul Dion.
Bob Watters said after selling all the tickets they had, the painting raffle raised $720 and coupled with $680 from the other major raffle run at the event meant that $1400 was donated to Pearls Place.
President of Pearls Place Kate Smith said when they were told that Pearls Place had been chosen as the recipient it was a nice surprise.
"Bob said they would probably get a couple of hundred dollars but when I was told it was $1400 I was really thrilled, I got a bit teary eyed," Kate said.
"All donations go directly to our operations, paying rent, buying food and paying public liability insurance. We only operate on donations and any successful grants we apply for," she said.
Pearls Place is serving between 40-45 lunches every Wednesday and the regular group of people who attend are creating friendships and "becoming like a family", Kate said.
Bob, who lives at Tura Beach and is the national secretary of the club came up with the idea of the painting and when a golf colleague told him about Pearls Place, it seemed like the perfect recipient for the fundraising.
The winner of the painting was Michael Jaques, a TR Register Australia club member from Batemans Bay, who was "thrilled to bits" to receive the prize.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
