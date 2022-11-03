Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Taiko masterclass
November 4
Stonewave Taiko, a Japanese taiko drumming group based in the Bega Valley, will hold two free workshops with Japanese Taiko Master, Eiichi Saito, when he visits this region as part of his Australia-wide tour. This will be a rare opportunity to work with a taiko drummer of Eiichi's calibre. Both workshops will be held at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College gym. Suitable for any age, any ability. Free but bookings essential at www.trybooking.com/CCXKX. Further information, call Mahamati on 0448 248 322 or by email stonewavetaiko@gmail.com.
Mumbulla School Spring Fair
November 5
Mumbulla School's Spring Fair will have market stalls, plus delicious food and drinks. There will also be children's activities, story telling, face painting, live music and more. Join the fun at 37 Bega Street, Bega from 11am to 3pm. Phone 6492 3476 for more information.
SJA benefit concert
November 6
The Black Sorrows headline an exciting line-up for this benefit concert for the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast, supporting the great work they do in our community addressing social welfare issues. Local support acts include The Figmentz, Mojo, Lillian McVeity, Don't Come Mondays and Alice Wiebe. Oaklands Event Centre, Sunday, November 6. Gates open 2.15pm for a 3pm start. Tickets at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/871217.
Panboola's 20th
November 6
Panboola is celebrating 20 years of connecting community through conservation with events onsite on Sunday, November 6, 9am-2pm and the community is invited to enjoy Fling Theatre and the Stonewave Taiko Drummers, music, face painting, creative workshops and exhibitions. A special 'Story Tree' will take place at 10am where Kate Liston-Mills and Gabbie Stroud will read aloud from the favourite writings. There will be food available to purchase. Visit www.panboola.com/anniversary.
Dog's Day Out
November 6
Join a day full of of fun and activities for dogs and their owners, with all proceeds going to the Animal Welfare League NSW Far South Coast branch for desexing and rehoming within the shire. Ford Oval, Merimbula, 10am until 1pm. Registration opens at 9.30am. $20 per family with one dog, $5 each extra dog. Pet parade, prizes, raffles, demonstrations and lots more.
Stand Tall for Youth
November 10
A TEDx-style event for Bega Valley's youth with an incredible line-up of inspirational speakers and entertainers. Stand Tall events are specifically catered to secondary students and is currently in its tenth year of inspiring students to "stand up" for themselves. Pambula Sporting Complex, November 10, 9.30am until 2pm. Visit www.standtallevent.com/regional-tour for more
High Tea & Hats
November 12
To celebrate 100 years of the CWA in NSW, the Bermagui & District CWA presents High Tea & Hats. There will be scrumptious food, raffles, prizes and entertainment. It runs from 2pm to 4pm at the CWA Rooms in Corunna Street, Bermagui. Tickets are $20 and are limited so contact Cath Renwick on 0419 491 104. Proceeds to support the building fund for the Sinclair Units.
Santa Paws
November 13 and 20
Santa is making special visits to Cobargo and Merimbula to meet all your furry family. Head along to have your pets' photo taken with Santa. All proceeds go the Animal Welfare League NSW Far South Coast Branch for desexing and rehoming within the shire. November 13 - Cobargo School of Arts Hall, 9am to 1pm. November 20 - Coastal Grooming Merimbula 9am until 1pm. $25 includes Christmas card, photo sheet and emailed pictures.
Australian String Quartet
November 25
One of the nation's renowned string quartets will perform a diverse and dynamic range of repertoire that conveys the potency of chamber music of today when in their hands. Its distinct sound is enhanced by a matched set of 18th century Italian instruments, handcrafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini between c.1743 and 1784, which are on loan for their exclusive use. A light meal of Thali plates created by J-Bird catering will be available on the lawns of the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion from 5:30pm. The quartet's performance will run from 6.30-8.30pm. More information and tickets here.
Taste of Seafood Festival
November 26
The NSW Taste of Seafood Festival will come to Bermagui's Fishermen's Complex in November. The main event on Saturday, November 26, promises a fresh fish market, cooking demonstrations, competitions and games, and fabulous fish dishes. The series of free events was funded by the NSW government's Eat More NSW Seafood grants program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.