The function room at the Merimbula RSL Club was packed with 180 women - and just two brave men - for what is said to be the last Breakfast at Tiffany's fundraiser by the Merimbula Special Events Committee.
It was the first chance the committee had of holding the event for three years, and with the first chance for many to shake out some frocks and unpack their hats.
The beautifully decorated room was full of fascinators, hats, gorgeous gowns and the stage set for a sensational Fashions off the Field.
The champagne brunch event has been a feature of the Merimbula social calendar calendar for 25 years and this year paid tribute to the committee especially those long-standing members but particularly to Brenda Edbrooke who died in May 2021 after a long battle with MS.
Brenda was a key figure in the Special Events Committee, and the audience was told she loved the Breakfast at Tiffany's event, starting the day with a Bloody Mary, finishing with a martini and with some champagne in between, before they stood and raised their glasses to her.
Fashions from local stores have always been a feature of the day with local models taking to the catwalk like professionals. They included Katie Harris, who wants to be a model, and who received a rousing cheer as she showed off a casual denim outfit.
Katie's inclusion was part of a day out for the Disability Trust who funded a table for carers and some clients. Lynn Koerbin of the Disability Trust said she had contacted the Special Events Committee and they were very supportive of having Katie model some of the fashions on the day.
The Special Events Committee has been a staunch fundraiser for projects that beautify Merimbula town centre such as town sculptures, activity stations and walkways around the town and gardens.
However, the committee really needs some more help if it is to continue, especially with major fundrasing events. If you are interested in being part of the Merimbula Special Events Committee contact them through Facebook
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
