Bega District News Letters to the Editor, November 4

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
LETTERS: Court fines just worsen social problems

Punching down, not lifting up

Reading the BDN article about the woman fined $1500 for abusive behaviour towards police in Bega while intoxicated was another example of how out of touch our judges are with society and fixing our social problems

