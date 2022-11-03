Matilda's crafty enterprise of beautiful hand-made paper products

Even before it gets restored into a community cultural centre, The Old Bega Hospital is home to numerous "maker" groups like the Bega Valley Potters, Weavers and Leadlighters.
Hand-made crafts were also being sold by creative young local Matilda Johnston at one of Sunday's Spring Fair stalls.
Matilda had a colourful array of products made with her own hand-pressed paper, many of which included integrated botanicals.
A recent graduate from Sapphire Coast Anglican College, Matilda is being taught the art of paper-making at Maggy's Shed as a post-school option.
She said she loved eco-printing and painting as well as the paper-making, and her family said Matilda was looking at the potential of her own shop down the track.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
