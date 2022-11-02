Rare opportunity to learn from Japanese Taiko Master during Bega visit

Anyone interested in the Japanese art of drumming - taiko - has a rare opportunity to learn from a master this week.
Stonewave Taiko, a Japanese taiko drumming group based in the Bega Valley, is hosting two workshops with Japanese Taiko Master, Eiichi Saito, during his visit to this region as part of his Australia-wide tour.
Both workshops are free to attend and are suitable for any age and any ability.
Eiichi Saito has been captivating and invigorating audiences around the world for 40 years with renowned Japanese drumming performance company Kodo.
He is also known for sharing his passion through popular workshops and online how-to videos.
The opportunity to host a master of Saito's renown was made possible through a Country Arts Support Program (CASP) grant.
When funding was confirmed earlier this year, Stonewave administration officer Mahamati said she was grateful because it meant they'd be able to financially support master Saito during his visit.
Mahamati said the Bega Valley was one of the privileged few in Australia to receive a visit from the Japanese Taiko master in his visit to the country.
"After the Melbourne conference he said he would visit three other places in Australia, one of them is us and the other two are Byron Bay and Cairns," she said.
This will be a rare opportunity to work with a taiko drummer of Eiichi's calibre.
Both workshops will be held at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College gym.
They are free but bookings essential at www.trybooking.com/CCXKX.
For further information, call Mahamati on 0448 248 322 or by email stonewavetaiko@gmail.com.
