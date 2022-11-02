Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Mumbulla's cruisy event to launch community grants in style

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Join the convoy of vehicles in the 'Mumbulla on the Move' event. Mumbulla Community Foundation board member Cayce Hill and MCF administrator Alicja Borowska in front of a 1972 Volkswagen. Picture supplied

Mumbulla Community Foundation is opening this year's grants round in spectacular fashion - by hosting a unique community road trip through the Bega Valley Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.