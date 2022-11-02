Mumbulla's cruisy event to launch community grants in style

Mumbulla Community Foundation is opening this year's grants round in spectacular fashion - by hosting a unique community road trip through the Bega Valley Shire.
On November 4 and 5 people from all across the community are invited to join in a fun cruise for charity in which people will travel from Wyndham to Cobargo in a range of snazzy vehicles.
Mumbulla Community Foundation (MCF) board member Cayce Hill said Mumbulla on the Move was an opportunity to spread goodwill across the Bega Valley.
Ms Hill said the event was open to everyone, be it automotive enthusiasts, community makers or simply people who are curious about the grants on offer.
"The event is more than just letting people know about our grants, it's about making connections in community and seeing that any ideas are possible when we come together," she said.
"I cannot encourage you enough to come along for our two day tour for charity and see for yourself what's possible."
Ms Hill said the event will be a great opportunity for people to connect with the Mumbulla Community Foundation and learn more about the grants on offer.
"I think that's what's so great about the event, it's an opportunity for people who are curious about grants to come and find out more and take advantage of our networks," she said.
Mumbulla on the Move will be kicked off at the Wyndham RFS Shed at 9am on Friday November 4,where people can get together for two hours to enjoy some complimentary snacks and drinks and network among themselves.
After 11am people will begin the cruise to Towamba RFS Shed where people can get together from 12-2pm. Then they'll travel to the Kiah RFS Shed.
The cruise for charity will end for the day at the Great Southern Inn at Eden where people can get together for some dinner from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Participants can join at all and any locations during the cruise.
The second day will be kicked off at the Pambula RFS Shed at 9am until 11am, after that the cruise will begin to head north stopping at the Brogo RFS Shed at 12pm until 2pm.
The participants will then travel up to Quaama led by the Valiant Coffee caravan which will be offering complimentary hot drinks for participants for the entire two day event. The convoy will arrive at Quaama Spring Fair at 2.30pm and will be staying there until 4.30pm, when they leave for Cobargo Hotel for dinner and drinks.
Tickets are free and registrations simple, and can be made ahead of the event by visiting the website at mumbulla.org.au.
Mumbulla Community Foundation is an independent not-for-profit that funds, supports and enables local initiatives and builds the capacity of individuals and organisations to enhance the wellbeing, prosperity, resilience, sustainability, and social cohesion of the Bega Valley.
Since 2000 Mumbulla Community Foundation has given more than $1.6million in grants to more than 300 organisations.
Anyone interested in heading along can also donate to the Foundation, and those unable to attend the event in person but still wanting to donate can do so online via mumbulla.org.au.
