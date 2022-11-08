The Aboriginal community living in the village on the shores of Wallaga Lake is doing it tough.
Whether it's housing, healthcare, transport or a community meeting space, they are barely scraping by.
That was the message from Di McVeity, CEO of Merrimans Local Aboriginal Land Council, when Member for Bega Michael Holland and NSW shadow minister for Aboriginal affairs and treaty David Harris visited on Tuesday, November 1.
Ms McVeity met the state politicians in one of the village's houses because during preparations for an upgrade to the land council's office building, asbestos was discovered.
"The office is our big thing and the hub of our community," Ms McVeity said.
It housed Australia Post and Centrelink services.
"The community likes to come up for a chat and if anything happens it happens here so we need a new office," she said.
The village recently received a $2.19million grant to upgrade its roads but it only has one road connecting it to the main Bermagui Road.
"The firies won't come in because we are one way in and one way out," Ms McVeity said.
"We have plans but it will take money," she said, adding that each of the three identified bushfire access routes had a cultural barrier such as a natural waterway.
Doctors from the Katungul clinic in Narooma used to visit the village weekly but due to the nationwide shortage of doctors they no longer perform that service.
That makes it difficult for the elderly, in particular, to access healthcare.
"We had a bus through a federal program but when it ended we lost the bus," Ms McVeity said.
"We just want a 12-seater."
A bus would also help the community to get jobs.
Currently only few residents have cars or driving licences which is a barrier to seeking work in nearby Narooma, Bermagui or Tilba.
In an ideal world Ms McVeity would like younger members of the community to live in Bermagui near work, school and services.
She said they have land in Bermagui but there were rezoning issues.
They also have a claim on a substantial block in Cobargo through the Aboriginal Lands Agreement.
Ms McVeity said it had the potential for mixed development and so could be used to generate income.
"We want an income stream, we don't want to live on grants," she said.
Both Mr Holland and Mr Harris agreed that land was the problem.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
