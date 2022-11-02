It's almost three years since bushfires devastated the Wyndham area but to look at Gregg and Kay Saarinen's organic garden you would never know that it had come right up to their door.
The garden is blooming, the herbs are pushing out their sweet scents and Gregg and Kay are as enthusiastic as ever about their award-winning eco skin care business Saarinen Organics which has just collected another two awards.
They received first place in the She-com Awards for the Eco Seed to Skin seaweed hand and body cream, and silver from Clean+Conscious Awards for a facial scrub cleanser. Kay said they were so pleased with the awards, especially the Clean+Conscious Award as it aligned with their own business philosophy.
"They were very particular that not only the cream entered was to be amazing, the business also needed to hit all the ethical boxes, which we have done, and so we're very humbled to be recognised by both," Kay said.
Their ethical approach has taken Saarinen Organics to a unique position; the first Australian company to actively encourage buyers to send the packaging back to them for reuse.
"We are the only skin care company in Australia with a reuse packaging system that is powered by 100 per cent stand alone, self generated and stored solar power," Kay said.
"It has cost us around $160,000 to do this and so we understand why big businesses won't or can't do it. Our aim is to be the trail blazers, a big asset for the Bega Valley community and to do this sustainably."
Customers are able to return their empty packaging by post or via a number of sales outlets around the Bega Valley.
The aluminium and glass containers are then commercially washed before going into a hospital grade autoclave to sterilise them before they are refilled.
The hard plastic lids won't stand the heat and pressure of the autoclave and so get another life when they are sent to Nowra where a 3D print company helps turn them into prosthetic legs.
But Kay said they would be sourcing bamboo lids which they would compost when returned, and use on the five acres of garden where many of the natural products used in the range are grown.
Even dented aluminium containers still get another life as testers in one of the outlets that sell Saarinen's products.
Kay said all the products contained natural ingredients, sourced locally as much as possible.
